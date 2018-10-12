Wakanda lives again: Ryan Coogler signs on for ‘Black Panther 2’

L-R: Ryan Coogler and Chadwick Boseman on the set of “Black Panther”; Marvel/Disney(NEW YORK) — Ryan Coogler is headed back to Wakanda.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Coogler has sealed a deal to write and direct the forthcoming Black Panther sequel. He co-wrote and directed the original, which starred Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa/Black Panther. To date, it’s grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide and has been mentioned as a possible Oscar contender.

THR sources say Coogler will write the script next year, with an intention to start production in either late 2019 or early 2020.

However, neither Marvel nor its parent company, Disney, has made any official announcement beyond the release of the next Avengers movie in May 2019 and a Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel in July.

The Black Panther sequel would be the latest project for Coogler, who is developing the drama Wrong Answer with his Black Panther villain Michael B. Jordan. He’s also set to executive-produce LeBron James’ upcoming Space Jam sequel.

