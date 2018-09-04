Walt Disney Tops Latest Illinois Top 200 Poll

Walt Disney tops the voting for the top entertainer in Illinois history. Peoria native Richard Pryor finished fourth in the latest voting conducted by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

Disney was born in Chicago and drew cartoons in high school. As a movie producer, Disney holds the record for Academy Awards with 22 wins in 59 nominations.

Comedians Bob Newhart and Jack Benny followed Disney in the voting, with Oprah Winfrey joining Pryor in the top five.

Rounding out the top ten are: Quincy Jones, John Hughes, Hugh Hefner, Bill Veeck and Shonda Rhimes.

The poll was the latest in the Illinois Top 200 project as part of Illinois’ bicentennial.

Prior to the state’s 200th birthday, Dec. 3, there will be voting on 20 different categories to make the Illinois Top 200.

Voting is now underway for top Illinois scientists. Included in the nominations is Peoria Ag Lab researcher Andrew J. Moyer. His group’s work was responsible for the techniques used in the mass production of penicillin.

The deadline for voting is noon (CDT), Sept. 14. You can cast your vote HERE.

