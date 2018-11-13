Want to know what Brad Paisley has planned for Wednesday’s CMA Awards — just ask his sons

ABC/CMAIf you want to find out what Brad Paisley has planned for Wednesday night’s CMA Awards, all you need to do is ask his boys.

The West Virginia native says ever since they realized their dad hosts the show, 11-year-old Huckand nine-year-old Jasper have been tuning in to watch.

In fact, they’re so invested in their dad’s comedy, they usually know his top-secret parodies as well as he does.

“What’s funny is,” Brad explains, “if you really wanted to know the monologue, like if you could go to where they go to school, you’d find out what we were gonna do, because they’re singing it.”

“There was one year where I showed up at their school to pick them up,” he remembers, “and they were singing ‘Obamacare by Morning’ to their friends.”

“And I was like, ‘Oh, boy. I hope none of their parents are in the media at this point, because they’re gonna know what we’re about to do.’”

On the other hand, Brad’s co-host, Carrie Underwood, hopes her three-year-old, Isaiah, will be sleeping instead of watching the show.

But since her husband, former hockey star Mike Fisher, just released a hunting-themed parody of her hit “Before He Cheats” that’s gone viral, is there any chance he might pop up on the show?

“Mike will be there, but I hope he’s sitting quietly,” Carrie responds.

“I don’t think Mike got an invite to perform,” Brad jokes. “I could be wrong.”

“He did not,” Carrie confirms.

“I’m gonna be playing hockey though,” Brad grins.

Tune in to watch the 52nd Annual CMA Awards live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

