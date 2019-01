Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/Heo30oe8w3

RELATED CONTENT

Kelly Clarkson Absolutely Killed Reba McEntire’s ‘Fancy’ at the Kennedy Center Honors

Sandra Bullock’s New Netflix Movie Inspires People To Take ‘Bird Box’ Challenge

Here’s How to Bounce Back After All the Food, Booze, and Stress of the Holidays

How many of these do you have laying around the house?

A Study Proves It Really Is Better to Give Than to Receive

Before He Died, a Guy Bought 14 Years’ Worth of Presents for His Neighbor’s Kid