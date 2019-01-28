Warming Centers Established Ahead Of Dangerous Wind Chills

The National Weather Service is forecasting dangerous wind chills that could dip to 35 to 40 below zero Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. A Wind Chill Watch will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon Thursday.

The Peoria Police Department is reminding residents its lobby at 600 SW Adams Street is also used as a warming center 24/7.

The Pekin Police Department lobby. 111 S. Capitol Street, will also be open 24 hours the next few days for use as a warming center.

A list of other warming centers in the area can be obtained HERE, those include:

Peoria County

Salvation Army Sylvia Fites Family Service Building, 414 NE Jefferson. Ave., Peoria, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

YWCA Day Center, 826 SW Adams St., Peoria, seven days a week until 9 p.m.

YWCA Emergency Cot Program, 714 Hamilton, Peoria

Department of Human Services, 2301 NE Adams St., Peoria

Tazewell County

Department of Human Services, 200 S. 2nd St., Pekin