Washington: Five Years Later

On Nov. 17, 2013 an EF-4 tornado destroyed hundred buildings in Washington, Illinois.

51-year-old Steve Neubauer was the only storm-related death. Neubauer got caught outside, and was found across the street from his School Street home.

The City of Washingotn has continued to rebuild since the tornado, with only a handful of empty lots still left undeveloped.

Washington Mayor Gary Manier in a recent interview with 1470 and 100.3 WMBD said since 2013, the city’s population has continued to grow, by over 1,000 residents.

Manier says the details of Nov. 17, 2013 are still very clear in his mind.

“I can still close my eyes and remember exactly what happened each and every day,” Manier said.

He added, “The best part is, is that we’ve come a long, long way.”

“When I look back on our disaster, it’s what you do prior to a disaster, what kind of community you are, that helps you get through it,” Manier said.

Washington was not the only Central Illinois community to be hit by the tornadoes Nov. 17, 2013, Pekin and East Peoria also suffered significant damage from the storms.