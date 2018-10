An accident involving a semi claimed the life of a Washington man.

Jason York, 46, was driving the semi which overturned around 4 p.m. Thursday on the ramp leading from westbound I-74 to southbound I-155 near Morton. York was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tazewell County coroner says an autopsy revealed York died of head injuries. Toxicology testing is pending.

There were no other injuries reported.

The accident remains under investigation.