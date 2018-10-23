Watch John Stamos as a pot-smoking therapist on Sunday’s ‘You’

Courtesy of Lifetime(NEW YORK) — This Sunday, John Stamos joins the Lifetime thriller You for a four-episode arc in which he plays a therapist with some unconventional methods.

He plays Dr. Nicky, the therapist of Elizabeth Lail’s character Beck. Things get twisted when Beck’s stalker Joe, played by Penn Badgley, also begins seeing him.

“I saw the script and I said, ‘Oh, I like this character,’” Stamos says. “It’s just a layered character. There’s just a lot more going on than what you see. But I saw in the book that he smokes pot and he sort of uses that as part of his therapy. I said, ‘That’s interesting. Let’s put that in.’”

While he can’t reveal too much more about Dr. Nicky’s motives – or whether he might actually help Joe overcome some of his issues – he does say the role helped him explore his fascination with therapy.

“I go to a therapist…but I usually end up for 15 minutes asking him about him,” he says. “I just love it. If I had to do something else, I think I would be a therapist.”

You airs Sunday on Lifetime at 10 p.m. ET.

