Watch now: Brett Eldredge’s “Love Someone” video is a glimpse inside the mind of his dog, Edgar

The video kicks off with the two relaxing on a couch together as Edgar begins to doze off. His vivid daydream includes him and Brett enjoying a lazy day by the river, playing ball in the park and later spending time together at a candlelit steak dinner for two.

Directed by Jeff Venable and shot in the Nashville area, the video encapsulates the perfect day for Edgar. The two friends share an ice cream cone, a motorcycle ride throughout Music City and even watch a movie together.

But in the midst of his daydream, Brett finds himself a girlfriend at the dog park and poor Edgar’s coveted spot beside his buddy on the couch is taken. Thankfully, it’s just a dream. Edgar soon wakes to find his owner calling him into the house for a new adventure.

The clip closes with real-life footage of a young Edgar soon after Brett adopts him as a puppy. The bond is instantaneous and Edgar should rest easy: No one will ever replace him!

