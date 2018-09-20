Watch now: Carrie says you can’t “Cry Pretty,” but Brad Paisley insists he can

Capitol NashvilleIf you’ve seen the CMA Awards over the past decade, you know that Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley make quite a pair. And they don’t even have to be in the same room together for Brad’s antics to kick in.

Brad’s latest exploits involve the “glitter tears” Carrie sports on the cover of her Cry Pretty album and single. They’re available now as a Snapchat filter that also lets you lip sync Carrie’s latest top-ten hit.

On Wednesday, Brad tried ‘em out, and posted the results on his socials.

“Can’t cry pretty? We’ll just see about that,” he added. “I beg to differ Carrie Underwood… I can #CryPretty.”

Lemme go re-write the song… https://t.co/vIgGmIVsGI — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 19, 2018

We’ll see much more from Brad and Carrie in a couple months, as they reunite to host the CMA Awards for the 11th time on Wednesday, November 14. You can watch the show live from Nashville starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.