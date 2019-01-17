Watch now: Carrie thanks Reba, Garth, Vince and Toby for helping her be a “famous country music singer,” and reveals her first choice for a husband

ABC/Image Group LASince hosting the November 14 CMA Awards, Carrie Underwood‘s been laying low as she awaits the arrival of her second son.

But one day after the CMA Awards, she was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Just this week, Carrie posted her acceptance speech on her official YouTube channel.

In front of a packed ballroom, the “Love Wins” hitmaker reveals she’s much more nervous that she was hosting the previous night’s CMAs, and goes on to say how proud she is to be from the Sooner State.

She also recalls how she always envisioned being a “famous country music singer” and thanks her fellow Okies who kept that dream alive.

“The only reason, in my head, as a child, that something that big and that grand and that amazing was possible,” she told the crowd, “was because I had seen other people do it that were from places just like where I grew up.”

“I saw Reba [McEntire],” she continued, “I saw Garth [Brooks], I saw Vince [Gill], I saw Toby [Keith], I saw Bryan White.”

“And I’m sorry, honey,” she said, addressing her husband Mike Fisher in the audience, “but when I was growing up, I was pretty sure I was gonna marry that guy,” referring to Bryan.

In fact, it was ’90s hitmaker White — a fellow member of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame — who actually inducted her.

You can check out Carrie’s full speech on below now. Meanwhile, the watch continues for baby #2, who’s expected well before Carrie kicks off her Cry Pretty 360 Tour in May.

