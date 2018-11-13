Watch now: CMA nominee Chris Janson says “Drunk Girl” “gave me a new sense of validation”

ABC NewsChris Janson‘s hit “Drunk Girl” is nominated for Song of the Year and Video of the Year at Wednesday’s CMA Awards, and he himself is nominated for Best New Artist. Chris tells ABC Radio that the success of the song has changed everything for him.

“It really has changed my life…it’s changed a lot of lives globally,” he explains. “And ‘Drunk Girl’ really solidified, I think, my place as a songwriter and as an artist. It gave me a new sense of validation, I think, within the community as well, and I’m thankful for that.”

Chris also feels that “Drunk Girl” allowed him to show that he’s capable of a lot more than just fun, upbeat songs like “Buy Me a Boat” or “Fix a Drink.”

“I’m a dad and a husband and frankly, just a man who wants to see better in the world, and we wrote ‘Drunk Girl’ about that…doing the right thing in those vulnerable situations. And thankfully it worked, and people have been reaching out a lot about that song ever since it came out. It’s been amazing.”

The only thing better than being nominated at the CMA Awards would be performing on the telecast, but unfortunately, we won’t get to see Chris do that this year. But he’s all good with that.

“Whatever happens next, happens next,” he says. “I am nominated three times…so I figure that’s winning as it is. And I got a new suit made up, my wife has an awesome dress, and we’re really gonna be enjoying the night.”

Tune in to the CMA Awards Wednesday night on ABC to see if Chris takes home any of those trophies.

