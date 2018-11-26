Watch now: First trailer debuts for ‘Stan & Ollie,’ film about comedy duo Laurel & Hardy

Sony Pictures Classics(LOS ANGELES) — The first official trailer has been released for Stan & Ollie, the new film about legendary comedy duo Laurel & Hardy.

The clip follows Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, played by Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly respectively, in the later years of their career. They set out on a variety tour of the U.K. in 1953, despite diminishing popularity and Ollie’s deteriorating health.

But in the process of resurrecting their act, they manage to reconnect with fans and each other.

The film opens in New York and Los Angeles on December 28, with wider release to follow.

John C. Reilly is also the star of another current movie release: He provides the voice for the title character in the new animated film Ralph Breaks the Internet, the sequel to Wreck-It Ralph.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.


SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ellen Pompeo praised for criticizing video crew for lack of diversity John C. Reilly says ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ is the movie we need right now Report: Robert De Niro and wife split after 21 years ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ star Emily Blunt felt “a combination of panic and joy” when cast as the iconic nanny ‘Game of Thrones’ creator confesses “dark nights of the soul” over still-unfinished next book ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ and ‘Creed II’ top the holiday weekend releases
Comments