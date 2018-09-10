Watch now: Jake Owen takes you “Down to the Honkytonk” in new video

ABC RadioThanks to Jake Owen, you can now vicariously experience the honky-tonk culture of downtown Nashville, without ever traveling to Music City.

In Jake’s new music video, he goes “Down to the Honkytonk,” just like his latest hit says.

The Florida native starts off in the famed alleyway between the historic Ryman Auditorium and Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, leading a group of party-goers on a bar crawl through the section of town known as Lower Broadway. Along the way, they encounter plenty of tourists, pedal taverns and the bachelorette parties that are ever-present in Music City these days.

“I love going down to the Honkytonks in Nashville and around the country,” Jake says. “It’s all about a place to have beers with friends, a place to listen to good country music and catch up on great stories.”

“The video was so much fun to make and why not have fun, right?” he adds.

Jake does plenty of that in the new clip, taking the stage in an Elvis jumpsuit and sunglasses, and eventually climbing on top of a bar to sing the song. Things take an interesting turn, however, after he gets into a fight with a biker.

“Down to the Honkytonk” is Jake’s follow-up to his #1 tribute to John Mellencamp, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).” You can check out the new video now at CMT.com.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.