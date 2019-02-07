Watch now: Justin Moore’s dramatic new video “The Ones that Didn’t Make It Back Home” mirrors real life

The Valory Music Co. – Justin Moore’s fifth studio album, Late Nights and Longnecks, is set to arrive on April 26.

The Arkansas native’s new collection of music features his latest single, “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” which pays tribute to the military, first responders, nurses, and teachers.

Justin shot the dramatic new music video for the song on Veterans Day of last year. It stars real-life firefighters and former policemen, and was even directed by one-time EMT Cody Villalobos.

The clip closes with this message from Justin: “Here’s to the families that live in the reality of this video, and to the ones that didn’t make it back home.”

You can watch “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” on YouTube now.

