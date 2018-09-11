Watch now: Little Big Town sing “With a Little Help From My Friends” during Stand Up to Cancer telecast

ABC/Image Group LALittle Big Town took part in the Stand Up to Cancer telecast on Sept. 7, which raised more than $123 million for cancer research. The country quartet performed early on during the one-hour broadcast where they covered the poignant “With a Little Help From My Friends,” originally recorded by the Beatles in 1967 and covered by Joe Cocker in 1968.

Little Big Town take the stage around the 5:20 mark. Donning Stand Up to Cancer t-shirts, their rousing performance got the crowd on its feet and singing along. While Karen Fairchild kicked off the song, bandmate Phillip Sweet soon joined in on the second verse and showcased his soulful vocals. All the while, Jimi Westbrook and Kimberly Schlapman assisted on harmonies.

The annual telecast was broadcast on more than 70 networks and included appearances by Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Josh Brolin, Katie Couric, Kaley Cuoco, Jennifer Garner, Jon Hamm, Matthew McConaughey, Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder, Sofia Vergara, Matt Damon, and Bradley Cooper, among others.

“We are going to beat cancer because we are stronger when we stand up together,” Matt Damon said at the start of the broadcast.