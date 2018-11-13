Watch Now: Luke Combs reveals which star his mom can’t wait to meet at the CMA Awards

ABC/Randy HolmesLuke Combs is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at Wednesday’s CMA Awards. Luke is considered to be the frontrunner for New Artist, and says the reason he wants to win isn’t so much for himself, but for his family.

“I think it’d be really cool for my parents,” Luke tells ABC Radio. “It’s not gonna help me write better songs or put on a better show, winning it. I think we do that now. And so I want my parents to have that moment: get me up there and thank them for everything they’ve done for me. That would mean more to me than having it sitting up there on the mantle, you know what I mean?”

In addition to possibly enjoying the thrilling moment of her son winning his first CMA Award, Luke says his mom loves coming to Nashville for the festivities because she’s a total country music fangirl — especially when it comes to one particular artist.

“My mom loves Chris Young. Like, she loves Chris Young,” Luke tells ABC Radio. “When I go back to my childhood room, it is full of memorabilia of myself and then pictures of Chris Young. I wake up to him — it’s like, Chris Young: He’s right there. He’s, like, watching while I sleep, you know?”

Luke laughs, “My mom loves him. He’s a great singer. I’ll corner him in the [CMA] afterparty and be like, ‘You’re gonna talk to my mom right now!’”

Tune into the CMA Awards Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see if Luke will get that big moment to thank his parents.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.