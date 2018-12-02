Watch now: Natalie Portman sings a Sia-written song in new “Vox Lux” trailer

ABC/ Paula Lobo(HOLLYWOOD) — A new trailer for the Natalie Portman pop star drama Vox Lux has debuted, featuring a new song written by Sia and her frequent collaborator, Greg Kurstin.

The trailer begins with Portman’s character, Celeste, as a teenager, singing the song called “Wrapped Up” at a vigil for a school shooting.

“Hey/Turn the light on/Because I’ve got no one to show me the way,” sings the teen, played by Raffey Cassidy.

The trailer then cuts to Portman’s grown Celeste, clad in full futuristic pop star garb, singing the same song on stage for hundreds of people.

“Please/I will follow/Because you’re my last hope/I’ll do anything you say,” the song continues.

Vox Lux, co-starring Jude Law, follows Celeste’s rocky rise to fame from talented teen to troubled superstar. It debuts December 7; its soundtrack will be released December 14.

