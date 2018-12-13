Watch now: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ drops new season two trailer

CBS(NEW YORK) — With just one month to go before its premiere, CBS All Access has dropped a new and what will probably be final trailer for Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season.

Like previous trailers, this one is mostly built around the arrival of Mr. Spock, played here by Ethan Peck, who tells everyone a mysterious presence known as the Red Angel has told him “someone or something is going to end all sentient life in the galaxy.” So that’s fun. The crew of the Discovery joins forces with Captain Christopher Pike of the Enterprise to investigate the phenomenon and stop the end of the world as we know it.

We also get more of Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh’s strutting as the deliciously nasty Philippa Georgiou, who’s now been assigned to Starfleet’s top-secret black ops division, Section 31. Plus, there are more Klingons, which means more fighting. Also fun.

Set about ten years before the events of the original Star Trek series, Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman and Shazad Latif.

Star Trek: Discovery returns January 17 to CBS All Access.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.