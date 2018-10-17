Watch now: ‘The Incredibles 2’ DVD to feature new short film, ‘Auntie Edna’

Disney•Pixar(BURBANK, CA) — The Incredibles 2 is heading to home release with some super-cool extra features.

One of the bonus features is a new short film, called Auntie Edna, which shows designer Edna Mode pulling an all-nighter to design a super-suit for baby Jack-Jack.

The home release will also include 10 deleted scenes, filmmaker commentary, animation outtakes, the theatrical short Bao, and featurettes showcasing Pixar’s artists.

Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles 2 arrives digitally on October 23 and on Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand on November 6.

