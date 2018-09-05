Watch the final trailer for ‘The Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ with Morgan Freeman and Misty Copeland

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — With just a few months before the premiere of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Disney has released the final trailer for the adventure-fantasy film, which features Morgan Freeman and American Ballet Theatre dancer Misty Copeland.

“Your gift this year will be something you never forget,” Freeman’s character says at the beginning of the video to Clara, played by Mackenzie Foy. With that, Clara is launched into an adventure that takes her to a different realm where she is a princess.

The trailer also includes several brief shots of Misty dancing in a rendering of the famous two-act ballet The Nutracker.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms tells the story of a young girl in search of a unique key that can unlock a box given to her from her late mother. However, she finds herself transported into a magical world where she encounters a gang of mice and the rulers of titular realms.

Helen Mirren and Keira Knightley also star in the movie.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms dances into theaters Nov. 2 from Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.