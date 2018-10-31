WATCH – “The Set List” with Pistol Annies and Carrie Underwood helps the Opry go pink This week on “The Set List” Jill Wilderman talks new music from Pistol Annie’s, goes backstage at the Opry with Rita Wilson and shines a light on Carrie Underwood as she goes “pink”. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Luke’s Bryan’s back at work on “American Idol,” after wrapping his What Makes You Country Tour Watch now: Pistol Annies bring the glam for “Got My Name Changed Back” Brad Paisley Crushes National Anthem Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, Randy Houser and more help Myrtle Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence Country’s biggest stars step “In the Spotlight with Robin Roberts” for the ABC host’s 10th anniversary CMA special Brad Paisley set to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” before Friday’s World Series game