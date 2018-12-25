‘Watch What Happens Live!’ host Andy Cohen’s going to be a dad

Charles Sykes/Bravo(NEW YORK) — Congratulations to Andy Cohen! The Watch What Happens Live! host is about to become a dad.

Cohen revealed the news on Thursday night’s show in front of guests that included Real Housewives franchise stars Teresa Giudice, Vicki Gunvalson, Nene Leakes, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer. Addressing them and his viewers — “my friends at home” — Cohen dropped the news.

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan in about six weeks’ time, I am gonna become father,” Cohen revealed, to cheers from the Housewives stars and others in the studio.

Cohen, 50, said it was all “thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” adding that having a family is “something that I have wanted for my entire life.”

No other details about the impending birth as yet, including the baby’s sex. It’ll be Cohen’s first child.

