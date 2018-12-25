‘Watch What Happens Live!’ host Andy Cohen’s going to be a dad

Charles Sykes/Bravo(NEW YORK) — Congratulations to Andy Cohen!  The Watch What Happens Live! host is about to become a dad.

Cohen revealed the news on Thursday night’s show in front of guests that included Real Housewives franchise stars Teresa Giudice, Vicki Gunvalson, Nene Leakes, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer.  Addressing them and his viewers — “my friends at home” — Cohen dropped the news.

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan in about six weeks’ time, I am gonna become father,” Cohen revealed, to cheers from the Housewives stars and others in the studio.

Cohen, 50, said it was all “thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” adding that having a family is “something that I have wanted for my entire life.”

No other details about the impending birth as yet, including the baby’s sex.  It’ll be Cohen’s first child.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Listen to a semi-deranged Chris Pine sing “Spidey Bells” from ‘A Very Spidey Christmas’ EP Veteran actor Donald Moffat dies at age 87 ‘Aquaman’ star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II says he’s offering fans a “very strong introduction” to Black Manta A Queer Eye Christmas: The Fab Five weigh in with their gift recommendations Kevin Spacey to face felony charge for alleged sexual assault; posts bizarre video as Frank Underwood ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Bumblebee’ lead a busy holiday box office weekend
Comments