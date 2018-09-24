Watch Willie, Stapleton and Kacey play Farm Aid 2018 on Saturday

Farm AidFarm Aid 2018 is one day away: The day-long festival is taking place in Hartford, Connecticut this Saturday, September 22. Tickets are sold out through official channels but still available on StubHub and CraigsList, and the multi-artist hoedown is the perfect event for a road trip.

However, if you’re unable to hit the highway in pursuit of Farm Aid, AXS-TV is once again making it easy to catch the “music with a mission” event, by broadcasting this year’s show live.

In Farm Aid tradition, this year’s show features sets from organizer and founder Willie Nelson, as well as appearances by Farm Aid board members Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews. Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, plus many others, are also slated to perform, with all artists donating their appearance fees to the cause.

The Farm Aid broadcast caps off an AXS Saturday Stack dedicated to the Farm Aid organizers, beginning at noon ET until the show starts at 7.

Farm Aid 2018 itself will air live from the XFINITY Theater in Hartford, CT, from 7 p.m. to midnight ET on Saturday, September 22.

