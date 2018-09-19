Water Main Break Blocks Part Of Main Street Downtown

A water main break and pavement buckle blocked a portion of Main Street near Caterpillar in downtown Peoria Wednesday morning.

The City of Peoria’s ECC Supervisor said, “Large water main break at Main/Adams in downtown Peoria. Washington also partially closed at Main Street. Please chose another route if you need to go thru the area.”

City Link spotters in Peoria told Traffic One’s Ken Zurski that the pavement was buckled across the entire road.

Illinois American Water is on the scene beginning repairs to the water main and the road.