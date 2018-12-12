Water Main Break Closes Five Points Washington

(From 25 News) — Five Points Washington is closing at 8 a.m. Wednesday due to a large water main break.

The city of Washington said the Washington Fire Department’s firehouse and the Washington Church of Christ will be undr a boil order Wednesday.

City crews will wait until Washington Community High School is in session to begin excavating to make repairs. Five Points will be closed until further notice.

The city said its cast iron water mains were originally installed in the 1920s. The Public Works Department is working to replace the old mains.