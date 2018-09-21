About 50 Illinois American Water customers are under a boil order in Peoria.

Company Spokesperson Karen Cotton says a water main break that happened Thursday near the Westlake Shopping Center has been fixed, and that no roads were impacted by the break.

The boil order is expected to be lifted by Friday night.

Cotton says a notification will be sent out to affected residents and businesses once the order is lifted.

The alert and map of the affected area is HERE.

The post Water Main Break Impacts Some Peoria Residents appeared first on 1470 WMBD.