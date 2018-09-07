We want the funk: Little Big Town is ready to disco down at Music City Food + Wine Festival

ABC/Image Group LA Wanna go to a disco party with Little Big Town? If so, you should get your tickets to this year’s Music City Food + Wine Festival in Nashville now.

LBT is just one of the big-name guests who’ll join Nashville-based rock band Kings of Leon for Harvest Night in Walk of Fame Park on Saturday, September 15.

The Kings helped found the festival, with Harvest Night being one of the highlights of the annual event. The evening starts with a sampling of world-class cuisine from culinary masters like Johnathan Waxman, Andrew Zimmern and Tim Love.

Afterwards, Kings headline an evening filled with special guests that typically has a different theme every year. For 2018, it’s iconic disco hits of the seventies and eighties, with names like Sheryl Crow, Elle King and Phillip Phillips already lined up. The Chew’s Carla Hall will both cook and take the stage this year.

Organizers are also encouraging their fellow foodies to show up in their best Studio-54-ready attire. To find out more, visit MusicCityFoodAndWineFestival.com.