Wednesday Mind Scratchers

It’s been a little while since I’ve jotted down some random thoughts, so let’s make today one of those head scratching days!
- If you think about it, volleyball is just a more complex version of Hot Potato
- People often write “The End”at the conclusion of a novel/movie but they almost never write “The Start” at the beginning.
- Today is a perfect day, 10/10
- If you drank half a 5 hour energy, would that give you 2.5 hours of energy, or 5 hours of kind of energy?
- Whomever discovered Newfounland was really lazy when it came to naming it
- If you sit on a voodoo doll of yourself would you ever be able to stand up?
- People would be more likely to donate to charities if they received a statement detailing exactly how their money was spent
- Social media is the only place where you get excited that a stranger is following you
- Somewhere is this world is a door that has been locked the longest
- There are people who actually think that the milk goes into the bowl before the cereal