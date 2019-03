It’s not Spring yet.

The Peoria area is expected to see accumulating snowfall over the weekend.

News partner 25 News Chief Meteorologist, Chuck Collins, says this weekend’s snow “won’t be a heavy snow event, but a nuisance snow of 1 to 3 inches”.

The snowfall is expected to begin after midnight Saturday, and continue until noon Sunday.

After the snow ends on Sunday, Collins says temperatures will drop below 0 Sunday night.

More snowfall is also expected on Thursday, March 7.