Weezer dropping new song “High as a Kite” Thursday

Weezer will be sharing another preview of their upcoming Black Album this week. A new track called “High as a Kite” drops this Thursday.

“Tomorrow seems like a good day to go parasailing, and a good day to release a new song,” the band tweeted Wednesday. “‘High as a Kite’ out everywhere tomorrow.”

They also added that they’re “not done with surprises yet” — whatever that means.

Weezer’s 2019 has so far been full of surprises: In January, they surprise-released a covers album, the Teal Album, featuring takes on TLC‘s “No Scrubs,” a-ha‘s “Take on Me,” Black Sabbath‘s “Paranoid” and, of course, Toto‘s “Africa.”

The Black Album, which features the previously released single “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” is due out March 1. Weezer will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record alongside Pixies, starting March 8 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here’s the Black Album track list:

“Can’t Knock the Hustle”

“Zombie Bastards”

“High as a Kite”

“Living in L.A.”

“Piece of Cake”

“I’m Just Being Honest”

“Too Many Thoughts in My Head”

“The Prince Who Wanted Everything”

“Byzantine”

“California Snow”

