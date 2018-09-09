Weight Limits Eased On Illinois Roads During Harvest

Farmers will be able to carry heavier loads during the fall harvest in Illinois.

Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed an executive order to increase load limits by ten percent.

Illinois Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Warren Goetsch says that will help producers move grain quicker with an added benefit.

“Grain can be transported in fewer trips, which will decrease harvest traffic on Illinois roads,” Goetsch said.

“There is a trade-off,” Rauner said. “A little heavier truck can be a little hard on the road but there are fewer trucks on the road. So, there’s a balance there.”

Farmers wanting to increase their load will need to apply to the Illinois Department of Transportation for a permit.

A new state law will permanently ease the weight limit during harvest season, but does not take effect until next year.

