What Can You Tell About A Co-Worker Based On What’s On Their Desk?

Here is the first thing that comes to mind…’man, I bet they have to pee a lot!’…or possibly ‘Just how much do they spend on water?!?’ Then you sit and get a little more nosey and see that it’s Alkaline water, meaning it has a high PH level…meaning, based on theory, more difficult for cancer to take up residency in your body because cancer hates a high PH level. Then you see the flavor packs that are poured into the water (all lemon) and now you know that is either their favorite flavor, or that’s all the store had at the time. Then lastly…you see the Cardinal banner hanging (sigh), and you turn and walk away because you want nothing to do with them any longer 🙂