What Gives With The Two Different Candy Corns?

It would be different if you tell the difference in the flavor between the two, but you can’t…it’s basically just sugar and high fructose corn syrup. So…what gives Brachs? Are you trying to fool with us, making us think that our taste buds are going to get some sort of flavor palette surprise? (lip smack) C’mon now…you can’t fool me to think I’m about to taste chocolate when I know all I’m going to get is normal everyday candy corn flavor.

Here’s a suggestion…invite me out to your little candy land, put me up in a nice hotel (with an Alexa so I can listen to 104.9 The Wolf), buy me dinner and let me taste test all your little candies. I won’t even charge you a consulting fee (you’re welcome), I’ll just take my pay in candy corn…the regular kind with the 3 colors. Deal? Call me.

Dr Chris