What’s Coming and Going On Netflix In March

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jimmy Carr has gathered a selection of his very best jokes for the ultimate comedy special. A man who has devoted his life to crafting perfect gags and brutally brilliant one-liners, Jimmy’s new show distils everything we love to laugh at and be shocked by into one incredible stand-up special. Featuring clever jokes, rude jokes, and a few jokes that are totally unacceptable. Filmed at The Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, “The Best of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits” launches globally on Netflix, Tuesday, March 12th. Carr is also the host of the Netflix original show, “The Fix.”

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kaito and Risako hang out with their housemates while Yui and Aio try to decide their next steps. Nothing is certain except their bonds of friendship.

Avail. 3/13/19

Triple Frontier– NETFLIX FILM

Struggling to make ends meet, five former U.S. soldiers set out to steal millions from a drug lord’s lair — and end up with a target on their backs.

Avail. 3/15/19

A Separation



Arrested Development: Season 5 B– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As the Bluths continue to make a mess of their personal and professional lives, Michael again can’t quite abandon the family that makes him miserable.

Burn Out (FR)– NETFLIX FILM

When his son’s mom runs afoul of Paris’s criminal underworld, a thrill-seeking superbike racer begins moonlighting as a drug courier to clear her debt.

Dry Martina (AR)– NETFLIX FILM

An odd encounter with a fan and a tryst with that fan’s ex-boyfriend leads a sexually adventurous singer on an escapade in Chile.

Girl (BE)– NETFLIX FILM

With the support of her father, a 15-year-old transgender girl pursues her dream of becoming a professional ballerina. Winner of the Camera d’Or for best first film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival as well as the Best Actor Prize for Un Certain Regard, the FIPRESCI International Critics Award for Best Film (Un Certain Regard) and the Queer Palm. The feature directorial debut of Lukas Dhont, the film was written by Dhont and Angelo Tijssens, and produced by Dirk Impens (Menuet). Girl stars Victor Polster and Arieh Worthalter.

If I Hadn’t Met You– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eduard, a husband and father who loses his family in a tragic accident, travels to parallel universes to seek a better fate for his beloved wife.

Kung Fu Hustle



Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lucrecia, Brenda and Olivia are once again entangled in the world of the drug lords as Janeth and Martha are introduced to its dark dangers.

Love, Death & Robots– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

An animated anthology series presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher.



Paskal (MY)– NETFLIX FILM

Naval unit PASKAL is among the most elite special forces in Malaysia. But all bets are off when one of its own stages a hijacking. Based on true events.

Queer Eye: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Fab Five hit the road and head to Kansas City, Missouri, for another season of emotional makeovers and stunning transformations.

Robozuna: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ariston, Mangle and the Freebot Fighters are back, but protecting their home gets tougher when evil Danuvia unveils a powerful robot named Dominatus.

The Lives of Others



Turn Up Charlie– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A down-and-out DJ plots to rebuild his music career while working as a nanny for his famous best friend’s wild 11-year-old daughter.



YooHoo to the Rescue– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Five cuddly pals from the magical land of YooTopia use teamwork and special gadgets to help animals in trouble and make new friends along the way!

Avail. 3/16/19

Green Door– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A troubled psychologist returns from the U.S. and sets up a clinic in Taiwan, where mysterious patients and uncanny events shed light on his murky past.

Avail. 3/19/19

Amy Schumer Growing– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Amy Schumer gives a refreshingly honest and hilarious take on marriage, pregnancy and personal growth in her new Netflix comedy special, Amy Schumer Growing. Filmed in front of a packed house in Chicago, the comedian talks about the joys of womanhood, settling into marital bliss, and yes also you guessed it, sex!

Avail. 3/21/19

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With heart and determination, Antoine Griezmann overcame his small stature to become one of the world’s top soccer players and a World Cup champion.

Avail. 3/22/19



Carlo & Malik– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A veteran homicide cop is forced to confront his own biases when he’s paired up with an Ivory Coast-born rookie on a string of murder cases in Rome.

Charlie’s Colorforms City– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Loveable, hilarious Charlie leads you on unpredictable and imaginative shape-filled story expeditions alongside a colorful cast of characters.

Delhi Crime– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Delhi reels in the aftermath of a gang rape, a female police officer leads an eye-opening search for the culprits in this retelling of true events.

Historia de un crimen: Colosio– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dramatization of Mexican presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio’s 1994 assassination. Part of an anthology on unsolved crimes in Latin America.

Mirage (ES)– NETFLIX FILM

A space-time continuum glitch allows Vera to save a boy’s life 25 years earlier, but results in the loss of her daughter, whom she fights to get back.

Most Beautiful Thing– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A sheltered woman moves to Rio to start a new life and a journey of self-discovery among the dreamy views of the city’s beaches and hills.

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ambushed by Ulster loyalists, three members of the Miami Showband were killed in Northern Ireland in 1975. Was the crime linked to the government?

Selling Sunset– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The elite real estate brokers at the Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. The drama ramps up when a new agent joins the team.



The Dirt– NETFLIX FILM

In this dramatization of Mötley Crüe’s no-holds-barred autobiography, the band hits the monster highs and savage lows of heavy metal superstardom.

Avail. 3/26/19

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedian Nate Bargatze takes aim at the absurdity of everyday life in an approachable and deadpan stand-up set shot in Duluth, Georgia.



Avail. 3/28/19

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The love wagon rides again! Seven strangers board the famous van on a journey through Asia in search of a ticket home to Japan with a partner.

Avail. 3/29/19

15 August (IN)– NETFLIX FILM

Veteran Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns producer for this lighthearted snapshot of life in the chawls of Mumbai.

Bayoneta (MX)– NETFLIX FILM

A retired Mexican boxer living alone in Finland gets a shot to redeem himself in the ring, forcing him to confront his painful past in the process.

Osmosis– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a near-future Paris, an app uses personal memories to decode the mysteries of love. But what happens if your memories, like all data, are subject to manipulation?



Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sheila searches for meaning, Joel investigates a secret society, and Abby struggles with her feelings for Eric. Life and undeath can be so stressful.

The Highwaymen– NETFLIX FILM

The outlaws made headlines. The lawmen made history. From director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side), THE HIGHWAYMEN follows the untold true story of the legendary detectives who brought down Bonnie and Clyde. When the full force of the FBI and the latest forensic technology aren’t enough to capture the nation’s most notorious criminals, two former Texas Rangers (Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson) must rely on their gut instincts and old school skills to get the job done.



The Legend of Cocaine Island– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A businessman who is down on his luck hatches a plan to retrieve a mythical $2-million stash of cocaine from its reported hiding place in the Caribbean.

Traitors– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As World War II ends, a young English woman agrees to help an enigmatic American agent root out Russian infiltration of the British government.

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Avail. 3/30/19



How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

Avail. 3/31/19

El sabor de las margaritas–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While investigating the disappearance of a teen girl in a tight-knit Galician town, a Civil Guard officer uncovers secrets linked to a loss of her own.

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The trailer park just got a lot weirder. Picking up where Season 12 left off — and higher than ever — the entire gang has turned into cartoons.

Netflix has loads of new titles arriving in March, but, as always, it will also be saying farewell to some titles. Some of these will inevitably return, and others will likely be saying goodbye for good (I wouldn’t count on Beauty and the Beast coming back until it arrives on Disney+). Notable titles leaving the service include Ghostbusters, The Breakfast Club, United 93, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, and Role Models. The most surprising departure belongs to Fair Game – Director’s Cut, which only arrived on Netflix a few months ago. I expected that to just have permanent residence on Netflix, but I guess that’s not the case. So if you want to see Doug Liman’s preferred version of the Valerie Plame scandal, you’ve got a little over a week left.

Here are the titles leaving Netflix in March:

Leaving 3/1/19

Bruce Almighty

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Hostage

Pearl Harbor

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Gift

The Little Rascals

United 93

Leaving 3/2/19

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Leaving 3/3/19

Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 3/4/19

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Leaving 3/5/19

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Leaving 3/8/19

Click

Leaving 3/16/19

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Role Models

Leaving 3/18/19

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Leaving 3/31/19

Party of Five: Seasons 1-6

The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5