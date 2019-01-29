What’s New on Netflix for February

Each month Netflix has something new in store for us and obviously, February is no different. There are a ton of new Netflix Originals on the way as well as some old favorites that are making their debut on the streaming service. First, there is Velvet Buzzsaw, a new Netflix Original Film starring Jake Gyllenhaal. He plays an art critic named Morf who ends up being tormented by a dead artist who inexplicably inhabits all of his paintings. Netflix will also be releasing the first season of new series Russian Doll which was co-created by Amy Poehler. Don’t let Amy’s name fool you as this seeks to explore the darker and uncomfortable to watch side of women.

Some classics that you know (and possibly never get old) are coming as well. Here is the full list.

FULL LIST OF WHAT’S ARRIVING

February 1

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll

Siempre bruja

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day

Velvet Buzzsaw

February 2

Bordertown: Season 2

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday)

February 3

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

February 5

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

February 6

The Soloist

February 8

¡Nailed It! México

El árbol de la sangre

High Flying Bird

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History

One Day at a Time: Season 3

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2

Unauthorized Living

February 9

The Break: Season 2

February 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)

February 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine

Little Women

February 14

Dating Around

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

February 15

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy

The Breaker Upperers

The Dragon Prince: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Yucatan

February 16

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

February 21

The Drug King

February 22

Chef’s Table: Volume 6

Firebrand

GO! Vive a tu manera

Paddleton

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)

Rebellion: Season 2

Suburra: Season 2

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2

The Photographer of Mauthausen

Workin’ Moms

February 25

Dolphin Tale 2

February 26

Our Idiot Brother

February 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

February 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound



FULL LIST OF WHAT’S LEAVING

February 1

Black Dynamite

Bride of Chucky

Children of Men

Clerks

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Ella Enchanted

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4

Queer as Folk: The Final Season

Shaun of the Dead

The Big Lebowski

The Bourne Ultimatum

Woman in Gold

February 2

Cabin Fever

February 3

Sing

February 19

Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3

February 20

Piranha