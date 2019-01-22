When It Snows And You Need To ‘Go’

It was a typical snow storm in central Illinois, lots of it falling as people scrambled for bread, milk, toilet paper and other ‘needs’. Social media was full of posts saying things like…’people are crazy, grabbing everything in sight’, to…’I’m staying in all weekend, if anyone needs me I’ll be curled up on the couch’. But there is more to the story…

When you own a dog, most the time you can just turn them loose outside to run and play and do their business before they come back into the house covered in the white wintery goodness. Let me introduce you to Lola, my somewhat mighty 4 pound Chihuahua. Lola, let’s face it, is a Princess. While others where shoveling sidewalks and driveways, I was shoveling a path for Lola so she could walk out in the snow and not get buried in it. In the picture, she is actually up on her hind legs so she can see. Side note, is this what it’s like to be a small child in crowded places struggling to see what’s going on? I digress. Fact is, I spent more time keeping a clear path for the beast I live with than I did making sure I could get out of my driveway in the morning.

Dog owners…we are an interesting species aren’t we?