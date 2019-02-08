Whitaker Says He Has Not Interfered With Russia Investigation

(AP) – Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says he has “not interfered in any way” in the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Whitaker also says he has not talked to President Donald Trump or senior White House officials about the investigation.

The acting attorney general made the comments Friday during a contentious hearing of the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee.

Whitaker has been supervising special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation after rejecting the advice of career ethics officials to step aside out of an abundance of caution.

The testimony comes as Whitaker is likely winding down his tenure leading the Justice Department.