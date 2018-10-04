White House Says Senators Have Time To Look At FBI Report

(AP) – The White House says it has received the FBI’s supplemental background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and senators have enough time to review it and vote.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley tweeted early Thursday he also had received the file. Grassley is expected to read it Thursday morning, followed by his colleagues.

White House spokesman Raj Shah says senators “have been given ample time to review this seventh background investigation” into Kavanaugh, who denies accusations of sexual misconduct when he was in high school and college.

Shah says the White House is “confident the Senate will vote to confirm” Kavanaugh.

Democrats argue Republicans have been rushing to confirm him.

The full Senate is preparing to weigh in on Kavanaugh’s nomination with an initial vote on Friday.

