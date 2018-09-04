Who are Luke Bryan’s “College GameDay” picks? Find out live on Saturday

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 53rd annual ASCAP Country Music awards at the Omni Hotel on November 2, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteBefore Luke Bryan struts his stuff Saturday night onstage at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, he’ll stop off in South Bend, Indiana to show off his knowledge of college football.

The “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” hitmaker will be the celebrity guest game picker on this season’s first edition of ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot. For the season opener, the show will be on location at Notre Dame Stadium as the Fighting Irish take on the Michigan Wolverines.

“I love the excitement as college football season begins,” Luke says. “Even on tour, we make plans to watch the games every Saturday by setting up our own tailgate area outside our buses.”

College GameDay starts at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN, with Luke expected to appear about 11:30.

After Luke’s Saturday night concert in the Windy City, only two-more XL Stadium Sized shows remain on his tour: October 13 in Vancouver, BC and the finale, October 26 at Detroit’s Ford Field.

