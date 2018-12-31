Why don’t you just meet me in New Orleans? Maren Morris plans a “bucket list” performance for “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

ABC/Image Group LAAfter playing Nashville’s Music City Midnight celebration last year, Maren Morris thought she’d take it easy this New Year’s Eve — until her phone rang.

“I was so excited to get that call, because I hadn’t planned on playing a show this year on New Year’s Eve, because I did the Nashville one last year with Keith [Urban],” she explains. “So I was just gonna take the day off.”

“But to do Dick Clark[‘s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve], like, that is just so iconic,” she continues. “I’ve grown up watching the ball drop since I was a kid. So even though we’re doing the New Orleans show, and not in New York… to be a part of that and with FGL, it’ll just be like a really great day.”

Maren and Florida Georgia Line will both join NYRE live from the Crescent City, where they’ll be playing the Allstate Fan Fest ahead of the Sugar Bowl.

“The Middle” hitmaker admits she’s got her fingers crossed for some warmer temperatures than her Nashville show last year.

“I love New Orleans, so I’m hoping the weather will not be freezing cold, like it would be in New York,” Maren laughs. “But honestly, the show we did last year was three degrees, and it was outside, so I think I can handle anything at this point.”

“So that’s like a huge bucket list thing,” she adds.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Monday on ABC, with plenty of other country stars set to join Maren and FGL.

Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Lauren Alaina will perform at the Hollywood Party, while Dan + Shay will be right in the middle of all the action in New York City’s Times Square.

