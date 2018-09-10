I’m one of those guys that likes to know the reason for things like…why is the sky blue? Why do we always take a bit into really hot pizza knowing we are going to burn the roof of our mouth? Why is gas always so much cheaper in Iowa than it is here in the Peoria area?

It isn’t just a nickel or a dime, it’s always at least 30 cents a gallon cheaper…why? I get it, we have taxes that help pay for the museum, the ummmm….uhhhhhhh…well, I’m sure there are other things in there that the much higher amount we are paying helps fund and pay for. But this is just silly (and that’s being polite)…granted there were fuel points used on this price (like 10 cents), but still….why?