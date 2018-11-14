Wildfire Death Toll Rises As Search For Missing Continues

(AP) – Five days after the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history, people are still waiting for word on their missing loved ones.

Over 1,000 evacuees are at more than a half-dozen shelters.

There were large bulletin boards with information about missing people. Authorities said Tuesday that the fire killed at least 48 and destroyed 7,700 homes.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said a list of the missing would be released soon and that 100 National Guard troops would help teams already looking for remains.

People who lost homes in the Northern California blaze sued Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Tuesday, accusing the utility of negligence and blaming it for the fire.

Utility officials say it’s too soon to tell what caused the blaze.