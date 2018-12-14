Will Aldean, Church and Stapleton play with Van Halen next summer?

ABC/Image Group LACould Jason Aldean, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton find themselves playing Yankee Stadium next summer with rock gods Van Halen?

Legendary lead singer David Lee Roth says he’s already talked to them about it, according to a new Vulture article.

Roth teased a potential Van Halen tour while visiting Vulture‘s copy editing department during his interview.

“When we come back through town in the summertime and do the original thing, maybe somewhere sportin’, maybe with somebody famous…I’ll make sure we get you all tickets so you can see what we do for gainful employment,” he said.

He later told the interviewer that his band will be “playing where the Yankees play,” before dropping some big names from the worlds of both country music and heavy metal.

“I can say that I contacted colleagues about being part of the show,” he added. “Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jason Aldean, the Foo Fighters, Church and Stapleton. And they all said that, if everything happens, they would certainly be involved.”

Van Halen’s last tour wrapped in October of 2015. Stay tuned for more news about what’s next, as well as its likely country connections.

