$ Will Make You Happy!

A new study found that money leads to a better life. Researchers found that Lottery winners were more satisfied with their lives than the rest of us . . . and the bigger the jackpot, the happier they were . . . even decades after they won.

What’s the key to a satisfying life? A loving family, great friends, maybe a dog, and curling up in bed or on the beach to read a good book? Nope. It’s money. The answer is money!

Researchers say their study, quote: “widespread misperception . . . that winning the lottery often makes people miserable. ” They say those studies used outdated methods and didn’t test for the right things. “So keep buying those lotto tickets and scratch off’s my friends 🙂 Gotta get in to WIN!