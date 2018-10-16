Will Smith says wife Jada “cried 45 days straight” during “worst” period of marriage

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Will Smith will serve as one of his wife’s guest in the upcoming season of Jada Pinektt Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

In a tease for a forthcoming episode, Will recalls the “worst” he’s ever felt in their marriage.

“There was a period where mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight. I started keeping a diary,” Will says, with his wife, mother-in-law Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Willow also at the table.

“Damn,” Willow replies.



“It was every morning,” Will continues. “I think that’s the worst I’ve ever felt in our marriage. I was failing miserably.”

In another preview for the season, Jada is seen interviewing some of her actor friends, which includes Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, and Leah Remini, who appears remorseful about introducing the Smiths to Scientology.



Red Table Talk returns to Facebook Watch on Monday, October 22.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.