Will the Next “Celebrity Big Brother” Feature Caitlyn Jenner and Another Former Trump Official?

Rumor has it that CAITLYN JENNER will appear on the second season of “Celebrity Big Brother”, which will premiere on CBS later this month.

And like Season One, a former Trump official may also be in the fold . . . “Newsweek” says former White House Press Secretary SEAN SPICER will be one of the houseguests.

The rest of the rumored cast includes:

1. Aubrey O’Day from Danity Kane and “Celebrity Apprentice”

2. Bobby Moynihan from “Saturday Night Live”

3. Former NFL wide receiver Calvin Johnson

4. Carson Kressley from the original “Queer Eye”

5. Jonathan Bennett from “Mean Girls”

6. Lindsay Lohan’s train wreck mother Dina Lohan

7. Justin Bieber’s father-in-law Stephen Baldwin

8. Tiffany Pollard, a.k.a. “New York” from “Flavor of Love”

9. Tonya Harding