Will the Next “Celebrity Big Brother” Feature Caitlyn Jenner and Another Former Trump Official?

Rumor has it that CAITLYN JENNER will appear on the second season of “Celebrity Big Brother”, which will premiere on CBS later this month.

And like Season One, a former Trump official may also be in the fold . . . “Newsweek” says former White House Press Secretary SEAN SPICER will be one of the houseguests.

The rest of the rumored cast includes:

1. Aubrey O’Day from Danity Kane and “Celebrity Apprentice”

2. Bobby Moynihan from “Saturday Night Live”

3. Former NFL wide receiver Calvin Johnson

4. Carson Kressley from the original “Queer Eye”

5. Jonathan Bennett from “Mean Girls”

6. Lindsay Lohan’s train wreck mother Dina Lohan

7. Justin Bieber’s father-in-law Stephen Baldwin

8. Tiffany Pollard, a.k.a. “New York” from “Flavor of Love”

9. Tonya Harding

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

R. Kelly Under Criminal Investigation in Atlanta After ‘Surviving R. Kelly’: Report Bradley Cooper, Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuaron among nominees for the 2018 Directors Guild Awards As ‘Aquaman’ approaches the billion dollar mark, Jason Momoa thanks fans Lauren Alaina is Taking a Break from the Internet So She Can “Be More Like” Her Younger, More Innocent Self “The Bachelor” premiere recap: Colton Underwood’s journey begins as six women head home Michael Shannon is a mystery man in new movie ‘State Like Sleep’
Comments