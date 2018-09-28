WIN Spider Hill Haunted Attractions Tickets from Stech!

Hi my friends it’s Halloween time! Ol’ Stech is giving you the chance to WIN a 4 pack of tickets to any two of the Spider Hill Haunted Attractions at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe. Everyday Monday – Friday I will post a song for you to listen to for the next day in my 10 am hour. Once you hear that song you be the 9th caller and I will set you up with a 4 pack of tickets. It’s that simple. Have fun and get spooked at Spider Hill at Three Sisters Park this year!

Spider Hill at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe is open every Friday and Saturday night in October. Gates open at 6:00 PM and the scares start at 7:00 PM. Don’t miss the Massacre Mansion, Trail of Terror and The Zombie Adventure. For all the scary details visit threesissterspark.com

Monday 10-1-18 song to listen for:

CHRIS YOUNG – “HANGIN’ ON”