Well with all the snow we received this past weekend I took advantage of the weather, got my girls out of the house and went snow sledding at a friends over the weekend. I can’t remember the last time I did this We all had a blast and I’m alittle sore today. I’m not an 18 year old kid anymore. I thought I was yesterday tho Looks like another system is coming our way again this weekend. Be safe and have some fun. Go sledding!! Brought back some good memories as a kid.