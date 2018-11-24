Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect noon Sunday-12 a.m. Monday in Peoria, Marshall, Fulton and Schuyler Counties. Total snow accumulations between 2-4 inches is expected, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Some weather models from the National Weather Service indicate that up to 6 inches of snow could fall by Sunday night. Expect slippery road conditions and significantly reduced visibility due to wind driven snowfall. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained by calling 1-800-452-4368.